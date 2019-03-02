Share:

Rawalpindi-Police have registered a case against two men for their alleged involvement in blackmailing school children for assaulting them sexually, informed official sources on Friday.

The accused have been identified as Nazir alias Kalia and Tanvir Baloch, they said. Police have managed to arrest one accused Nazir during a raid at Mumtaz Market and locked him up in Police Station Saddar Bairooni, sources added.

According to sources, a man namely MA has lodged complaint with PS Saddar Bairooni stating his son NA, a 9th grade student, was going to buy paint from hardware shop at Chungi Number 20 when he was intercepted by the two men Nazir and Tanvir. He alleged the duo, who are masson and labourer by profession, tried to give money to his son asking him to meet them in a rented room, where one of the men was residing in Sikandar Town. However, he mentioned, his son refused to accept the demand of the duo and intimated him about their criminal designs. Police have registered a case under sections 377/511 and begun investigation, sources said.

Sources added City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan also took stern action about the incident and directed SP and DSP Saddar Circle to Arrest the second accused.

A source disclosed to The Nation that the detained accused Nazir is suspected to use a government-owned premises for assaulting the children sexually. “Nazir is being accommodated by a watchman Yasir of Government Girls High School, Dhama Syedan in his quarter located inside the educational institute,” source said.

He revealed Yasir, who is recruited by the government for guarding the school during night time, is used to go home daily while leaving Nazir in his place to look after school in night shift.

Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Malik Irfan, who is interrogating the case, confirmed arrest of accused. He said the accused confessed his crime during investigation. He said police are looking for the second accused Tanvir Baloch. On a query, he said he would visit Government Girls High School, Dhama Syedan to collect information about the accused. “A letter will also be written to the high ups of education department about the illegal act of Yasir, the watchman,” he said.

Meanwhile, the city traffic police along with officials of Child Protection Bureau Punjab, Social Welfare Department And Baitul Mal organized an awareness walk against menace of begging in the city here. The walk was participated by Senior Traffic Officer (STO) SP Taimoor Khan and others. The participants were holding banners mentioning slogans to not encourage the professional beggars. The speakers urged the people to donate to government for building Diamir Bhasha and Mohmand Dams instead of giving to professional beggars.