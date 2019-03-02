Share:

LAHORE - Prime Minister Imran Khan’s offer to India for talks after the PAF shot down two Indian planes on Wednesday morning makes Pakistan’s position stronger at the international level and now the world community would give much more importance to Islamabad’s point of view on all important issues, says a former General, who is also a prominent defence analyst.

Lt Gen (retd) Amjad Shoaib said while talking to The Nation after the Prime Minister’s brief address to the nation that Pakistan had now established that it was capable of dealing with those violating the country’s airspace.

He said that the essence of the Prime Minister’s speech was the same which he had made after the Pulwama incident.

However, at the time Pakistan’s talks offer was regarded as a weakness and the statements made by various important countries, even some P-5 countries, did not give weight to the sincere invitation for negotiations.

But Wednesday’s development has changed the situation in favour of Pakistan, said the President of the Pakistan Servicemen Society (PESS).

In his opinion it would be good if India understood Prime Minister Imran’s message that peace was in the interest of both the nuclear powers.

However, he said, even if India talked of peace with Pakistan, it would be a hypocritical move. In fact, he said, India would now try to encourage terrorist activities in Pakistan from the Afghan soil, whose rulers are hand in glove with Prime Minister Modi.

“No good can be expected from Modi. His is a terrorist’s mindset. He has been encouraging terrorist activities in Pakistan in the past and would do the same in future. He cannot be trusted even if he talks of peace”.

Compared to Modi, Gen Amjad said, Manmohan Singh was a better political leader and he did not think of starting a war against Pakistan even after the Mumbai attacks, in which some 160 people had lost their lives.

Asked what would have happened if Pakistan had downed any of the intruding planes a day before, he said that Wednesday’s action served Pakistan’s interest better at the international level.

He regretted that through social media some hostile minds tried to create a negative image of the Pakistan Armed Forced for not shooting down any Indian plane on Tuesday.

Today, he said, these elements got their faces blackened.

Amjad said that had the intruding Indian planes been targeted a day before, the baseless Indian allegations about the existence of so-called Jaish-e-Muhammad bases or the 350 terrorists casualties would not have been exposed.

Today, he said, Pakistan stood vindicated as it had established its capability to down the enemy planes and also shown to the media that there were no terrorist hideouts near the LOC that India had alleged were there.