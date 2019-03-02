Share:

ISLAMABAD - As the tension between the nuclear armed neighbours is steadily receding, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said that Pakistan will surely respond to any aggression in self-defence.

“Pakistan shall surely respond to any aggression in self defence,” the Army Chief was quoted as telling the military chiefs and envoys by Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor, the head of the military’s media wing, on Twitter.

The Army Chief held separate phone conversations with Commander US CENTCOM General Joseph Votel, Australian Chief of Defence Force General Angus John Campbell and United Kingdom’s Chief of Defence Staff General Nicholas Patrick Carter.

He also spoke to Paul Jones, Thomas Drew and Yao Jing, the ambassadors to Pakistan of the US, UK and China respectively.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) prevailing standoff between Pakistan and India and its impact on peace and stability in the region and beyond were discussed.

The Army Chief informed the military chiefs and ambassadors of major world powers that Pakistan reserves the right to respond to any aggression displayed against it in “self defence”.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiralled as Indian jets were shot down a day after India Air Force planes recklessly violated Pakistan’s airspace and dropped payloads in a mountainous Pakistani village and Delhi dubbed it “air strike on the biggest training camp of Jaish-e-Muhammad militant group” in Pakistan.

The Pakistani military exposed India’s fictitious claim and invited “anyone and everyone – including foreign diplomats, military attaches and UN military observers” – to visit the area where the Indian aircraft dropped bombs and see if any training camp existed there. Though the Indian bombs did not cause any major damage or casualties, Pakistan vowed to retaliate against the flagrant violation of its airspace, fuelling fears of a disastrous confrontation in the region.The crisis between nuclear-armed Pakistan and India had raised fears of an all-out war after the Pakistan Air Force shot down two Indian aircraft for violating Pakistani airspace.

But Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday announced that Pakistan would release the captured Indian pilot, in a peace gesture towards New Delhi.

Responding to Imran Khan’s peace gesture, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi used words couched in riddles that could be interpreted as belligerent or benign.

“You people spend your lives in laboratories. It is a custom to first make a ‘pilot project’. Scalability is done after that. Just now one pilot project has been completed. Now we have to make it real, earlier it was just practice,” he said at an event to felicitate scientists.

Also on Thursday, the representatives of the three Indian armed services addressed the media where they spoke of preparedness to counter any future eventuality. But the flavour of the statements suggested that they were talking of being prepared should there be any provocation from Pakistan, which they claimed there had been earlier.

On the same day the press briefing by the Indian Tri-Services was an apology of highest order as their representatives remained totally clueless and confused and had no answers to the questions asked by media-persons.

They provided no damage assessment in favour of their claims of Balakot strikes at a Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) camp.

The Indian Air Force official while answering a question said that it would be premature to give number of casualties (in Balakot). He said that they had done whatever they could and now it was up to the (Indian) government to give the evidence. Previously it had been claimed by India that it had killed 350 terrorists.

Similarly, no evidence of F-16, which they claimed was shot down, could be presented.

In brief it could be said that it was too ordinary media briefing by the top representatives of the three services of India with no information and clear replies to questions put by media-persons.

They also presented parts of AMRAAM missiles and verified Pakistan Air Force strikes at least at four places in their area.

Defence experts believed that New Delhi like in the past would not share any concrete evidence about Pulwama terrorist attacks which in their opinion was yet another false flag staged by the Indian security forces to malign Pakistan in order to derive political mileage for the ruling BJP government in the forthcoming elections.