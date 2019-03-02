Share:

RAWALPINDI-A 23-year old woman was found dead in her house in Naseerabad under mysterious circumstances here on Friday.

However, the parents of woman namely Rabia Bibi accused her drug addict husband of gunning her down while the in laws informed police she committed suicide.

The incident took place within limits of Police Station Naseerabad.

The deceased was identified as Rabia Bibi, mother of one child, they said. The dead body was brought to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for post-mortem.

The family of deceased staged protest demo outside ER of DHQ and demanded CPO Abbas Ahsan to register murder case against husband of Rabia.

A family member of deceased told The Nation that Rabia got married with Rizwan and the couple gave birth to a child.

He said Rizwan was a drug addict and often used to torture his wife about which she told her parents. He said on the day of incident, Rizwan and his family locked Rabia in a room and shot her dead. The accused phoned parents of Rabia informing them she committed suicide, he said.

SHO PS Naseerabad was not available for his comments.

On the other hand, the District Bar Association has announced to observe boycott of Court proceedings of District and Session Judge Masood Akhter Rana for directing police to register a case against an employee-cum-cleric of mosque.

According to details, an exchange of hard words occurred between two clerics namely Muhammad Ibrahim and Maulvi Abdul Rahim of mosque in Judical Complex. Abdul Rahim was not ready to accept appointment of Muhammad Ibrahim as cleric and misbehaved with him. On this, DS&J directed PS Civil Line to register a case against Abdul Rahim.

Police booked Abdul Rahim under sections 506-ii, 353 and 186 which infuriated lawyers, sources said. DBA president Tanvir Shah and General Secretary Mir Shehzad announced protest and boycott of court proceedings.