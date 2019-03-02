Share:

KARACHI (PR) Yamaha Motor Pakistan (PVT) Ltd has announced the extended YAMAHA motorcycle engine warranty up to 3 years or 30,000 KMs (whichever comes first) after purchasing from its wide dealership network across the country.

This extended engine warranty will gain customers confidence more to trust the brand and its products, for a longer period. The warranty will be applicable on all Yamaha motorcycles – the YBR125, the YBR125G and the YB125Z – and can be availed by every customer purchasing the new bikes from March 1, 2019 onwards.

Due to this, Yamaha Motor Pakistan has become the most extensive warranty provider among the motorcycle industry. On top of this new extended engine warranty Yamaha Motor Pakistan is providing the warranty for chassis & electrical up to 1 year or 12000KM (whichever comes first), and the one for battery & tire up to 6 months.