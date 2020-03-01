Share:

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad police have arrested 35 suspects during the search and combing operation in the areas of Tarnol, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Under supervision of SP (Saddar) Muhammad Umer Khan, this search operation was also participated by police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal Squad. The search operation was conducted in Saray Khurboza, Ittfaq Colony and surrounding areas.

The officials nabbed 35 suspects and shifted them to the police station for further interrogation as the officials checked 200 persons by screening 150 houses.

During the search operation, the police team arrested two accused Afaq and Umer Farooq for possessing illegal arms and ammunition.

Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that the purpose of these search operations is to heighten security in the federal capital and curb the crime. He has directed all the police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

The DIG emphasised that it is collective responsibility of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities, in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.