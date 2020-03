Share:

RAWALPINDI - In a crackdown against the anti-social elements, the police arrested seven gamblers besides recovering bet money amounting to Rs10,000 and seven mobile phones from their possession, a police spokesman informed here on Sunday.

On a tip off, Airport Police raided and arrested the gamblers.

identified as Muhammad Saleem, Shmaon, Muhammad Bukush, Zeeshan Ali, Muhammad Imran, Khalid Javed and Muhammad Ali.

The police registered separate cases against the accused.