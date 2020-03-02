Share:

PALLEKELE - Phenomenal Angelo Mathews helped Sri Lanka register a six-wicket victory over West Indies in the third one-day international in Pallekele on Sunday to complete 3-0 drubbing. Mathews claimed four wickets and denied West Indies 13 runs in the last over, restricting the tourists to 301 for nine in their chase of 308. Fabian Allen smashed 37 off 15 balls to close in on the West Indies target but fell to Mathews while going for a six in the second ball of the 50th over. Kusal Mendis top-scored with 55 in Sri Lanka’s 307 all out after electing to bat first and then took a crucial catch at deep mid-wicket to send back Allen. Valiant knocks from Shai Hope (72), Sunil Ambris (60), Nicholas Pooran (50) and skipper Kieron Pollard (49) also kept West Indies in the hunt till the last over. Mathews returned figures of 4-59 in his 10 overs of medium-pace bowling. Earlier, West Indies paceman Alzarri Joseph claimed four wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 307 in 50 overs. Kusal Mendis emerged as top scorer with 55 runs, Dhananjaya de Silva struck 51 and Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Perera contributed with 44 runs each. Alzarri Joseph bowled well for Zima babe and clinched four wickets for 65 runs while Jason Holder bagged two wickets for 68 runs. The two teams will now play two T20Is on Wednesday and Friday in Pallekele. Briefs scores: Sri Lanka 307 (Mendis 55, Dhananjaya 51, Joseph 4-65) beat West Indies 301 for 9 (Hope 72, Ambris 60, Pooran 51, Allen 37, Mathews 4-59) by six runs.