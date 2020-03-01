Share:

ISLAMABAD - Airport Security Force (ASF) on Sunday claimed to have arrested a man at Islamabad airport trying to board a Dubai-bound flight with a pistol and 28 live rounds.

According to the Airport Security Force spokesman, a person trying to board a Dubai bound flight from the Islamabad International Airport was intercepted by the authorities.

“During checking of his belongings, the Airport Security Force personnel found a pistol and 28 live rounds from his possession,” the force said.

The passenger Abdullah Khan was arrested and handed over to the police authorities for further investigations.

During initial investigations, it was found that the weapon possessed by the accused was not registered with the authorities.

On February 6, the Airport Security Force foiled a bid to smuggle heroin from New Islamabad Airport and recovered the drugs worth Rs10 million from a passenger.

According to the Airport Security Force authorities, a resident of Azad Kashmir Muhammad Sagheer was intercepted during the scrutiny process at the Islamabad airport.

During a thorough checking process, it was found that he had concealed brown heroin in utensils.

During measurement, it was found that the drug was over two kilograms and is worth upto Rs10 million in the international market.

The passenger was handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force authorities for further investigations.