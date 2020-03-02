Share:

PESHAWAR - Awami National Party Central President Asfandyar Wali Khan has termed US- Taliban peace agreement a historic move towards peace in Afghanistan after 19 years of war.

In a statement issued from Bacha Khan Markaz here on Sunday, he said Taliban would be proved catalyst to bring durable and ever­lasting calm in the whole region.

The ANP president maintained the peace had been restored due to unmatched sacrifices and velour of Afghan people. He said that they were fully determined on the fresh agreement between US and Taliban that was signed in Doha after vigorous efforts of govern­ment of Pakistan as key mediator in negotiations.

He maintained the US - Taliban agreement would open new era of development, prosperity and stability in war ravaged Afghanistan. He linked the regional stability and development with restoration of sustainable peace. Asfandyar stressed the need for implementation of the Doha accord with true letter and spirit.

He stressed that the world should spend money and resources on human development instead of weapons which is creating arms race and unbalancing power.