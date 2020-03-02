Share:

KARACHI - The Karachi’s Safari Park recently witnessed the births of 11 fawns, confirmed director Safari Park Kunwar Ayub.

According to zoo authorities, five female deer have given birth to 11 fawns and all were born in a month. The Safari Park director confirmed that all fawns are doing well and are being looked over by the veterinary department. “It is a standard operating procedure to disclose the birth of fawns after some time,” he said, adding that he newborns attracted a large number of visitors, particularly children. Last year, four fawns were born at the Karachi Zoological Garden. It must be noted that Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in 2017 had announced to redesign Karachi Zoo and develop it on the pattern of Singapore Zoo which has established almost on the same size.