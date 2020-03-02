Share:

ISLAMABAD - Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is making special efforts to promote IT exports and encourage IT companies. IT & IT enabled services (ITes) export remittances have surged to $550.503 million at a growth rate of 24.71% during the first six months of FY 2019-20 (July-December), in comparison to $441.435 million during same period in FY 2018-19, according to performance report of Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), an organization under Ministry of IT and Telecommunication. The number of PSEB registered IT & ITes companies has risen to 2163 as of 30th December 2019 compared to 1873 valid registrations as of December 2018 at growth rate of 15.5 %. PSEB facilitated 5 IT companies for attending Canada Pakistan ICT Forum, held in Toronto, Canada from September 23-27, 2019 besides facilitating participation of 20 IT companies in Pakistan Tech Summit 2019 in Norway on September 25 last year. PSEB organized participation of Pakistan’s IT companies participation at China Hi-Tech Fair 2019 held at Shenzhen, China on Nov 14-17 2019. It also facilitated participation of Pakistan’s IT companies in Arabnet 2019, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on December 10-11 last year. PSEB organized participation of 20 IT companies in ITCN Asia 2019 held in Karachi in September. PSEB also organized Commercial Counselors Training session at PITAD in October last year to apprise them about the facts and potential of Pakistan’s IT industry in order to solicit their efforts for projecting Pakistan’s IT industry as viable and feasible outsourcing destination in key international markets.