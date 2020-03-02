Share:

LAHORE - EFU Life, the leading life insurance provider in the country, has been recognised at an international forum yet again. After winning at the Dragons of Asia Awards, with the ‘Blue dragon’ for Best Campaign in Pakistan and Gold Dragon for ‘Best Use of Media’ in APAC region, EFU Life was recognized at the 33rd Marketing Agencies Association Worldwide Awards Ceremony 2019 for its ‘Humrahi’ web series. EFU Life was conferred the Gold Globe Award at the MAA Globes Award after winning against Campaigns from Hong Kong and Russia for the top spot in Best Use of Media category. Since 1986, ‘Marketing Agencies Association Worldwide’ remains the elite results driven Global Award programme recognizing the very best Marketing Communications Campaigns from all over the world. EFU Life collaborated with media agency, Mediavest Pakistan to successfully execute the campaign thus humanizing the brand across digital media.