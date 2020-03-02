Share:

HURGHADA - Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli inaugurated on Saturday the Hurghada Museum in the Red Sea province, a major tourist center eastern the capital. Located at the resort town of Hurghada, the museum is the first of its kind to be established in partnership with the private sector in Egypt.

“It is a very special experience to build a partnership between the government and the private sector,” Madbouli said, adding that a private sector company has fully paid all the expenses of the museum’s foundation and equipment.