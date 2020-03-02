Share:

ISLAMABAD - The exports of sports goods from the country witnessed decrease of 1.32 percent during the first seven months of current financial year (2019-20) as against the exports of corresponding period of last year. The country exported sports goods worth $174.295 million during July-January (2019-20) against the trade of $176.629 million during July-January (2018-19), showing negative growth of 1.32 percent, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. The sports products that contributed in negative growth included gloves, the exports of which decreased from $61.026 million to $46.787 million, showing decline of 23.33 percent. However, the exports of footballs increased by 11.78 percent by going up from $87.119 million last year to $97.383 million during the period under review while the exports of all other sports products went up from $28.484 million to $30.125 million, witnessing upward growth of 5.76 percent. Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the exports of sports products during January 2020, decreased by 7.57 percent to $ 23.665 million when compared to the exports of $25.602 million during January 2019, the PBS data revealed.

During the period under review, the exports of gloves decreased by 25.20 percent while the export of footballs increased by 2.97. The exports of all other sports products also decreased by 8.32 percent.

On month-on-month basis, the exports of sports products decreased by 4 percent in January 2019 when compared to the exports of $3.819 million in December 2019.

During the month under review, the exports of footballs, gloves and other sports products decreased by 0.4 percent, 12.24 percent and 2.91 percent respectively.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s trade deficit witnessed significant reduction in last seven months (July-January) of current financial year and shrunk by 28.40 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period under review, the country’s exports registered about 2.14 per cent growth, whereas imports reduced by 15.95 per cent, the PBS data revealed.

During the period from July-January (2019-20), exports reached to $13.498 billion against the exports of $13.216 billion of the same period of last year, it added.

Meanwhile, the country’s imports witnessed significant decrease of 15.95 % as these went down from $32.420 billion in first seven months of last financial year to $27.249 billion of same period of current financial year, it said.