I want to enlighten the public opinion about the transportation of our country. The transporters are greedy and selfish by nature and they try to maximise their profit by unlawful methods. The increasing rate of petrol has provided them a pretext to fleece the people.

Everybody knows that there is shortage of public transport in every city. With the increase in population, the number of passengers is increasing. They exploit the situation and overload their buses. They also overcharge the public and don’t receive the fare fixed by the government. If any passenger protests against it, he is not allowed to travel.

Therefore, I approach the government with the request to paid attention to this public issue. Media should also voice against the malpractices exercised by transporters and the route of such transport company as are found guilty should be cancelled.

JABAR ALI LUDIANA,

Chiniot.