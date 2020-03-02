Share:

ATTOCK - Deputy Secretary Higher Education Ashfaq Khan Lodhi has said that BISE(Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education) Rawalpindi has made better arrangements for the students taking SSC Exams in different exam centers of the Attock district. He said this during his surprise visit to exam centers established in Govt Boys College, Govt College for Women and Govt Girls Higher Secondady School Attock . He was accompnied by Controller Exams Syed Mohsin Abbas. Deputy Secretary Ashfaq Lodhi expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for the students in the exam centers and the environment provided . He said, Board authorities deserved appreciation in this context. He hoped that this discipline and peaceful environment would be maintained throughout the exams. On this occassion Controller Examinations Syed Mohsin Abbas said that across the Attock district 70 exam centers had been established which included 27 males , 24 females and 19 combined exam centers where 12357 males and 10572 females students were taking exam.

Mohsin Abbas said that for these exam centers 70 superintendants and 89 deputy superintendants have been deputed. He said that staff involved in irregularities had been replaced while cases had been registered against the students involved in using unfair means.