Share:

PESHAWAR - Federal Minister for Kash­mir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Ganda­pur has said that culture is the identity of a nation and urged upon students to value the cultural norms.

He was addressing at the annual culture day event organised by final year MBBS students of Gomal Medical College Dera Is­mail Khan.

The minister said: “Young people are nation’s precious asset, so they must think how to develop their country, culture and traditions.”

He underlined the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan was to provide suf­ficient opportunities to youth. “The government will support for holding such programmes to pro­mote our culture world wise,” he added.

A large number of stu­dents, faculty chiefs of different departments, families, local literati and artists attended the func­tion.

Different stalls were set up to display Punjabi, Sin­dhi, Balochi, Saraiki, Kash­miri, and Pakhtun cultural things.

A bilingual poetry mus­haira was held in which Pashto and Seraiki poets took part and it was fol­lowed by a musical con­cert. Students attired in cultural dresses attracted visitors and guests.

Popular Pashto and Sa­raiki folk singers Bakhtiar Khattak, Aslam Salik, Shaukat Swati, Laila Khan, Dr Atta and Arslan Chandu sang numbers of songs and received rounds of applause from the partici­pants.

Noted Pashto poets, in­cluding Hasina Gul, Prof Iqbal Shakir, Zafar Khan Zafar, Bakhtzada Danish, Afsar Afghan, and Imrahim Khan read out their po­ems while popular Seraiki bards Makhmoor Qalan­dari, Aftab Awan, Habib Mohana and Fankazanu also participated in the mushaira.

Professor Abaseen Yousafzai graced the oc­casion as the chief guest and spoke briefly about the importance of social values and its rationale in a peaceful society. He said medical students should know about their own cultural identity for better interaction with patients and the masses at large. “Art and culture help us polish our aesthetic sense and boost our level of con­fidence,” Yousafzai said.

Prof Dr Arshad Ali Marwat , Dean of Gomal Medical College in a brief talk pointed out that stu­dents should participate in healthy activities in the campus to promote a con­duce environment and mu­tual understanding.

He said such positive ac­tivities help students get relaxed to know best com­municative skills through participating.

Chief organiser of the event, Dr Ikramullah Spar­lay said it took him months to organize such grand event with an objective to entertain and inform his fellow students through cultural activities.

Prof Dr Naseem Saba, Prof Dr Amir Amanul­lah and Dr Naseem Saba Mahsood also spoke at the event.