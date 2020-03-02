Share:

ATTOCK - Advisor to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bokhari had said that the govt was making efforts to facilitate people and trying to give them their rights on merit.

He said, during our tenure more than 0.9 million Pakistanis had been sent abroad which was a remarkable success. While inaugurating gas supply to village Chhapri of the Attock district, he stated that it would benefit thousand of people of the area.

On the occassion Chairman Public Accounts Committee Punjab Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari , PTI General Secretary Malik Naveed , PTI Spokesperson Qazi Ahmad Akbar, Assistant Commissioner Jand Hassan Nazir, DSP Jand Ghulam Asghar Chandia and a large number of people from different walk of life were present.

Zulfi BoKhari said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to bring a revolutionary change in the country and also wanted to see people prosperous.

He said, govt was facing different challenges on all fronts however the govt would take the country on the right track of development at any cost.

While talking about the development of the area he said that this area was badly ignored by the previous regimes however it would not happen during the tenure of PTI Govt and said that funds would be released for the development of the area and problems faced by the residents of this area would be solved on priority basis.

He further said that Khunda to Jand road, Jand to Bela road would be metalled soon and unemployed youth of area would be given jobs.

and assured the people that the doors of office would always remain open for them and asked the people to visit his office where efforts would be made to solve their problems.

Chairman Public Accounts Committee Syed Yawar Abbas Bokhari, Qazi Ahmed Akbar and others also spoke on the occassion. PTI General Secretary Malik Naveed in his welcome address thanked Syed Zulfi Bokhari for visiting this backward area and apprised him of the problems being faced by the people.