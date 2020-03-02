Share:

MULTAN - Punjab government would pay compensation to farmers whose crops were destroyed by recent hail storms in Kabirwala and Rajanpur.

According to Secretary Agriculture Punjab Wasif Khursheed, a total of 1096 farmers in Kabirwala and 3862 farmers in Rajanpur would be provided compensation in line with crops insurance programme. The farmers would be given Rs 8450 per acre.

Wasif, in a statement issued here, added that Agriculture Department teams were conducting surveys in Chichawatni and after assessment, the farmers would be given assistance.

He informed that crops insurance range had been increased to 18 districts in the province. He observed that the farmers faced huge losses due to hail storms but the government was committed to offer them maximum relief.

Livestock Deptt

sensitizes citizens

about unhygienic meat

Live stock Department suggested citizens to buy healthy meat, stamped by Livestock Department, to avoid animal sourced diseases.

Additional Director Livestock (Vehari), Dr Zakir Ali said ailing animals could be source for many diseases including Diarrhea, Tuberculosis, Brucella and some others. While talking to APP, Dr Zakir informed that Livestock Department used to inspect animals twice, ante-mortem (before slaughtering) and post-mortem. In case of any issue, Livestock did not allow butchers to slaughter or sale diseased meat. To a query they said, it left no germs when cooked at high temperature, Dr Zakir informed that it remained some toxins although meat is cooked. However, very high temperature is must to kill such toxins.

He also stated that the meat should be purchased from neat and clean butchers. It should not be purchased from ailing butchers. The butchers should cut their nails regularly. Similarly, there should be no blood in slaughtered animals. The meat should be washed properly. In case butchers receive any cut during cutting of meat, they must ensure timely treatment or dressing of the wounded area because human blood could also cause issues for customers.

To another query how Livestock Department asses about diseased animals, the Livestock Official informed that sometime they found damaged liver. Such animals were not allowed for sale, he stated.