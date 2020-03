Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General of Police Sanaullah Abbasi on Sunday visited Model Institute for State Children Haryana road and expressed satisfaction over facilities provided to the stu­dents.

Director Zamung Kor Saeed Akhtar, DIG Special Branch Akhtar Hayat Khan, SSP Opera­tion Zahoor Baber Afridi, SSP Rural Najmul Hasnain Liaqat and other police staff were pres­ent on this occasion.