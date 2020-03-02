Share:

Nine international experts and analysts from varied backgrounds would be arriving in Pakistan to participate in a seminar on “Global Strategic Threat & Response” which will be held at Serena Hotel Islamabad on 4th & 5th March, 2020.

The list of worthy guest speakers has renowned analysts including Cameron Munter (USA), Air Chief Marshal (Retd) Sir Brian Burridge (UK), Lieutenant Colonel Lyle Holt (Royal Australian Air Force), Dr Filippo Neri Leonardo (Italy), Colonel Dr. John Andreas Olsen (Norway), Jorge Sebastiao (CTO Huawei Middle East & European Union), General (Retd) Philippe Steininger, (France) Lt Gen (Retd) David A Deptula (USA) and Air Commodore Simon Edwards (Royal Air Force, UK).

They would deliver talks on important issues such as emerging new world order, regional security, technology development, air power, hybrid warfare and cyber warfare etc in the two day seminar.