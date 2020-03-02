Share:

LOS ANGELES - Irina Shayk has called on people to make ‘’small’’ changes to save the planet.

The 34-year-old model - who has two-year-old daughter Lea with former partner Bradley Cooper - is trying to avoid single-use plastics and thinks individual gestures can combine to do something ‘’big and important’’. She told Britain’s HELLO! magazine: ‘’I think every person should start in their own home.

‘’For example, I’m not buying plastic bottles - I’m trying to use boxed water.

‘’I am also doing my best not to use plastic bags.

‘’It all starts from small things that combine together into something big and important.

‘’I give priority to recycled products and I am very happy that, today, there is a wide choice of such products in every sphere of life.’’

And the Russian beauty is pleased the fashion industry is making moves to be more sustainable.

She said: ‘’Fashion today finds inspiration in unexpected forms and materials. I’m very pleased to see that recycled materials are being used more, and that many brands have stopped using natural fur and leather.