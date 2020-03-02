Share:

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa gov­ernment has accelerated work on 20 sectors with a total outlay of Rs59 billion under multifac­eted Accelerated Implementa­tion Program (AIP) to quickly bring merged areas at par with developed parts of the country.

To accelerate development pace in merged areas, the gov­ernment would spend Rs59 bil­lion on 76 projects in 20 differ­ent sectors, including education, health, social welfare and social protection, auqaf, religious and minority affairs, drinking wa­ter and sanitation, agriculture, livestock, water management, mines and mineral, roads con­nectivity, urban development, energy and power, industry, environment and forest, sports, tourism and youth affairs, gov­ernance, rule of law, relief and rehabilitation, tribal led devel­opment and special implemen­tation arrangements during first phase i.e. 2020-23 of the AIP. Officials in the KP govern­ment told media that Rs29 bil­lion had already been released after approval of 76 different schemes for merged areas for the current fiscal year.

The provincial government has developed a 10 years phase wise multifaceted development program-Tribal Decade Strat­egy (TDS 2020-30) to speed up pace of development in these 20 sectors with special focus to so­cioeconomic and development sectors. These development programmes were primarily fo­cusing on sustainable economic development, agriculture, for­ests, water management, health, education and infrastructure projects, which would be im­plemented in three phases i.e 2020-23, 2024-27 and 2008-2030 in erstwhile Fata.

In education sector, focus would be made on nine projects including provisions of schol­arships to the talented tribal students, increase of students’ enrolment, reconstruction of infrastructure, solarisation of schools and establishment of schools and colleges with a pro­posed allocation of Rs 10,692 million during 2019-20.

In health sectors, eight proj­ects worth Rs10, 109 million were proposed, including sav­ing of maternal and infant lives, revamping of secondary hospi­tals, provision of medicines, vac­cines, medical and tertiary hos­pital services. The tribal people are largely dependent on live­stock and agriculture sectors for which the government has initiated work on four livestock projects costing Rs1100 million and three agriculture projects worth Rs1970 million during current fiscal year.

Similarly, five water manage­ment projects worth Rs3950 million, three mines and min­eral projects of Rs850 million, strengthening of east-west con­nectivity in merged areas with proposed allocation of Rs5000 million, nine energy and power projects worth Rs3,418.640 mil­lion, three industrial projects of Rs1,200 million, nine sports, tourism and youth development projects worth Rs5,120million and three relief, rehabilita­tion and settlement projects with proposed allocation of Rs4,029.450 million would be completed with the assistance of the federal government.

As many as Rs13532.292 mil­lion have been approved by KP Govt for compensation to shop­keepers, petrol pumps and oth­ers relevant sectors of Miran­shah bazaar of North Waziristan tribal district. The compensa­tion process to all those whose shops, markets and petrol pumps were destroyed in Mi­ranshah bazaar were expedited for which Rs 13532.292 million were approved to help tribes­men in its reconstruction.

The government would pro­vide same compensation pack­age to affectees of Miranshah’s bazaar as provided to affected shopkeepers of Mir Ali’s tehsil of North Waziristan.

The government has already distributed Rs4404.973 mil­lion among the affected people of Miranshah bazaar. Interna­tional Fund for Agriculture De­velopment (IFAD) has showed willingness to make investment in projects related to allevia­tion of poverty and improve­ment in socio-economic lives of people in rural areas in KP. Rural Economic Transforma­tion Project (REPT) has been prepared on which $100 million would be spent for which $50 million would be provided by IFAD for development projects in the province. These projects after completion would expe­dite pace of socioeconomic eco­nomic development and bring significant improvement in lives of tribal people.