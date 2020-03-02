Share:

Governor Punjab expresses concerns over silence of OIC, Arab League on Delhi riotsGovernor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar expressing serious concerns over silence of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab League on Delhi riots has said that apart from rulers of India, the Indian security forces are also involved in genocide of Indian Muslims and Kashmiris.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Chaudhry Sarwar said that the world is mere looking at this upheaval which may have dangerous consequence, and it is feared that the peace enemy Narendra Modi can commit any mischief to sabotage the Afghan peace deal.

He said that Pakistan is all talkative of peace even today and the entire global community is stood by Prime Minister Imran Khan’s peace narrative. New Pakistan is very much in the offing in real terms, he added.

The Punjab Governor said that India is massacring minorities and even today the corpses of Muslims are being recovered following Delhi riots and there is no precedence of such a biggest terrorism in the world. Today, Narendra Modi and Indian Forces are the biggest terrorists and the killer of humanity and minorities as well as destroyer of peace. The world community will have to stop this terrorism at all costs otherwise situation will be aggravated. Afghan peace deal is also not being absorbed by India that is why Narendra Modi can resort to any anti-peace move to sabotage this peace deal therefore the global community must have to put India under complete observation.

Ch Sarwar said that the government of Pakistan under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan was protecting lives and properties of the minorities and also ensuring their religious freedom, citing that government has also opened up 1000-year old Hindu temple in Sialkot after 72 years, while Kartarpur Corridor Project is also a historic initiative of the government and a sense of protection for minorities. Minorities are being provided complete protection and freedom in accordance with the vision of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he added.