KARACHI - In a bid to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for its customers in Lahore, METROOnline, the digital store of retail giant METRO, has partnered with The Organic Shop to introduce the all natural range of products. METROOnline has added a wide variety of naturally produced assortment which includes dairy products, meat, commodities, personal and skin care products. The aim is to serve its customers with healthier food options, free from preservative and any chemical adulterations. Through our activities to deliver a healthy, nutritional product range, we are supporting the goal of ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for all at all ages. The Organic Shop is known for producing quality natural products and is backed by the leading center of alternative medicine for quality assurance, where the products use natural methods of production to grow fruits and vegetables, and raises own cattle &livestock for meat among many other things. In addition to the all-natural products, METROOnline offers a wide range of products, from grocery to household and from toys to toiletries, using the METRO-Online.pk website and app, right at the doorstep with multiple payment options including cash on delivery.