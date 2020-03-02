Share:

QUETTA - Authorities on Sunday shifted more than 510 pilgrims to Pakistan House for proper medical checkup as they returned from Iran.

An official said that facilities like camps, quilts, masks and food were being provided to the pilgrims. Pakistan on Friday temporarily reopened the Taftan border allowing its stranded pilgrims to cross into the country after strict screening.

The spokesperson for the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani had confirmed that 350 pilgrims reached Taftan after being permitted to enter from the Pakistan-Iran border. They were shifted to the border by the Iranian authorities after their visas expired.