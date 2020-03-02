Share:

ISLAMABAD - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, while taking notice of alleged China-cutting, illegal housing and cooperative societies in the federal capital, has assigned DG NAB Rawalpindi to investigate it thoroughly.

As per details, it has come into the notice of NAB that some elements are making billions out of fraudulent activities through sales of plots in different housing and cooperative societies without taking layout plan and NOC from CDA.

Meanwhile, NAB also learnt that some elements are making China-cutting practices in the capital city as prevalent in Karachi.

The Chairman NAB taking notice of these complaints assigned the DG NAB Rawalpindi to probe these instances and complaints.

The Chairman NAB while taking notice of media reports regarding billions of worth mega scandal and campaigning for Al-Kabir Town, Raiwind Road, Lahore, ahead of unavailability of desired land for this project also assigned the DG NAB Lahore to probe this case, in which attractive campaigning is being made for Al-kabir Town, ahead of acquisition of land in this project.

As per details, it has been learnt that Al-Kabir Town, Lahore ahead of taking layout plan and NOC from Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has sold 14,000/ files to public through fraudulent means and attractive campaigning. On the other side, LDA did not take any notice of campaigning for Al-Kabir Town and did not take any notice of the sale of plots at Al-kabir Town. Resultantly, public had been deprived of Rs 14 billion.

He assigned the DG NAB Lahore to probe Al-Kabir Town embezzlement.