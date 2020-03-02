Share:

KARACHI - Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif-ur-Rehman on Sunday while raising national flag at the height on 219 feet here, said Karachiites had been provided an excellent amusement place in shape of Kidney Hill Park, and this park would serve as an oxygen tank for the metropolis. Besides owner of the famous flag manufacturing company, Sheikh Nisar Ahmed Parcham Waley, and officers of different departments of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) were also present.