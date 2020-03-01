Share:

attock - Twenty passengers mostly children and women got injured as a bus turned turtle while overtaking a van near Mallal village in limits of Fatehjang Police station on Sunday. The bus was carrying passengers from Peshawar to Sargodha.

The injured were shifted to THQ hospital Fatehjang by Rescue 1122, from where five critically injured people were moved to Rawalpindi while four other were admitted in THQ hospital.

Fatehjang Police registered a case against bus driver and started further investigation. In another incident, Ghulam Mustafa died while the bike he was riding collided with another motorcycle near Hatian in the limits of Hazro police station.