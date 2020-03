Share:

KARACHI - At least one person was killed when a fire erupted in a shop in Karachi’s Saddar area on Sunday. As per details, the fire broke out at a store on Akbar Road. The victim has been identified as Waqas. He was a shopkeeper and according to witnesses, lived in the store as well. Rescue and fire brigade teams reached the scene and extinguished the fire, a private news channel reported.