Over thirteen hundred more Pakistani citizens including one thousand thirty four pilgrims arrived in Pakistan and eight Iranian citizens left for their county after immigration process at Pak-Iran border in Taftan.

According to official sources, the returning Pakistani citizens were screened by health teams deputed on Pak-Iran border in Taftan.

Levies officials confirmed that pilgrims were referred to quarantine and later allowed for traveling while other people were allowed to proceed towards their destinations.