Federal Minister for Interior, Brig (R) Ijaz Ahmad Shah Monday said Pakistan’s role and efforts for global peace are evident.

During a meeting with the Palestinian Ambassador Ahmed Jawad A A Rebbei here at the Ministry of Interior, he said our stance regarding the Kashmir issue is in front of the whole world, we have given message of peace at all levels, a press release said.

The ambassador said Pakistan has given a very strong message of peace at international level by opening the Kartarpur Corridor for Sikh pilgrims.

Discussing the peace efforts and stability of the region, Ijaz Shah was of the view that peace of Palestine is significant for global harmony. Pakistan has always supported Palestine’s cause in its best capacity, he said.

The role of international community is very important in these matters, Ahmed Jawad added.

Over the matter of bilateral relations, the minister said Pakistan will cooperate on all possible lines and ensure strengthening of the ties between both the countries.

The meeting concluded with a hope that the two will work hand in hand to improve mutual ties.

The ambassador thanked the minister for positive response and his time.