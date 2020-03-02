Share:

LAHORE - Wapda won the men and women titles in the National Netball Championship, which concluded on Sunday at Pakistan Sports Complex. Sindh and Pakistan Army finished second and third in the women’s event respectively while Army and Pakistan Air Force secured second and third positions in the men’s event respectively. In the men’s final, Wapda defeated Army 28-23. In women’s final, Wapda thumped Sindh 24-15. Before the finals, third position men and women matches were also played. In the men’s match, PAF defeated Navy 35-33 while Army beat Punjab 29-10 in the women’s event. Former Federal Minister Syed Wajid Bukhari graced the occasion as chief guest and distributed trophies, medals and certificates among the players and teams. PNF President Mudassar Arain, Malik Sameen, Gohar Raza and others were also present there.