Share:

John Reed, the revolutionary American writer, journalist and socialist activist, was born on 22 October 1887. He is best known for his works on the Bolshevik Revolution in Russia. He is most known for his work, “Ten Days That Shook the World.” The historical account of the revolution in this particular book has had a large impact on those who’ve read it in the U.S and beyond. Decades later, Warren Beatty made it into a movie, Reds, in which most electrifying sections were the appearances by witnesses who had known Reed.

John Reed died young, contracting typhus and passing away in Moscow on October 20, 1920 at the age 33. He was buried in Moscow’s Red Square. The day of his funeral was declared a national holiday in Soviet Union. Nevertheless, in Putin’s Russia, the Soviet revolution with all its achievement has been tossed to the bin of history.