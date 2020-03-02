Share:

ISLAMABAD - A writ petition has been filed before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) praying the court to constitute an independent judicial commission to probe into the wheat crisis.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq will on Monday (today) conduct hearing of the petition moved by Civil Society of Pakistan through Tariq Asad Advocate.

In his petition, he cited Federation of Pakistan through Secretary Food Security & Research, Prime Minister through his Principal Secretary, Makhdom Khusro Bukhtiar Federal Minister for National Food Security & Research, Chairman Economic Coordination Committee, Chief Minister Punjab, Federal Investigation Authority through its Director General, Jahangeer Tareen, and Pakistan Flour Mills Association as respondents.

The petitioner adopted that that wheat flour shortage has created a grave crisis in Pakistan and an important question is being raised, “who is responsible for the wheat crisis”? “Whereas all the people are aware that Jehangir Tareen’s role in policy decisions of Food Security and Agriculture has been vital so far during the present tenure of the PTI government,” said the petition.

The petitioner stated that while he was Member of National Assembly, the Supreme Court had disqualified him for life from holding any public office. “But despite it he is so influential and de facto ruler rather de facto Deputy PM in the Imran Khan’s government. He openly controls Ministry of Food Security in Islamabad and Agriculture and Food Departments in Punjab,” he said.

Advocate Tariq added that besides that he has full control over Punjab government affairs. “After having been disqualified by the Supreme Court, he formally and legally holds no public office nor has any portfolio of any political party, but he attends cabinet meetings and had faced criticism on this subject,” read the petition.

The petitioner contended that on his advice the Prime Minister has again assigned Tareen along with federal minister Bakhtiar Khusro for food security to overcome the crisis and the federal government has decided in principle to import up to 0.4 million tons of duty-free wheat to avert the flour crisis in the country.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to constitute an independent Judicial Commission to probe into the wheat crisis giving terms of reference in this regard to determine as to who were responsible to create wheat crisis; what was the loss occurred to the public treasury; what were the profits earned by the exporters/importers and their names and direct recovery of the profits earned and losses borne in this dirty game from the persons involved and to subsidize the wheat flour by the amount so recovered.

He also requested the court to direct the competent authorities that the persons responsible of creating wheat crisis be dealt with in accordance with law.

Nawaz Sharif will decide himself about his return: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Rana Sanaullah on Sunday termed the government’s decision to write letter to UK authorities for brining ex-PM Nawaz Sharif back to Pakistan from London as a political slander.

Talking a private television channel programme, Rana Sanaullah said that his party will approach high court for bail of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Answering a question, he said that doctors in London treat according to their own schedule and Mian Nawaz Sharif will decide himself about his return to the country.

Earlier, Special Assistant of the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government will write a letter to British government to get departed Nawaz Sharif.