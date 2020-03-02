Share:

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan has said Prime Minister Imran Khan is determined to check inflation and provide relief to the masses.

In a series of tweets on Monday, she said the fruits of practical steps towards that end have started reaching the masses.

The Special Assistant said that according to the Consumer Price Index, the prices of food items have significantly come down.

Alluding to the declining trend witnessed in the prices of essential commodities during the month of February, she said apart from the food items, the prices of other essential items have also reduced to single digit. She said the people are directly benefitting from this fall in prices of essential items.

She said the prices are expected to slash further this month.