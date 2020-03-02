Share:

KARACHI - Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar has announced that Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Karachi to inaugurate flyover projects constructed in Karachi.

Asad Umar made the media statement while visiting three flyover projects in Karachi on Sunday.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Ali Zaidi, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Ameenul Haq, Usama Qadri and other officials have visited the under-construction flyovers in Karachi today.

During the visit, Asad Umar was briefed over the construction and development progress of the flyovers being constructed at KDA, Five Star and Sakhi Hassan areas with the cost of Rs2.3 billion.

Governor Ismail, Asad Umar and Mayor Karachi have also inspected the ongoing construction work of the flyovers.

The planning minister announced that PM Imran Khan will soon visit Karachi to inaugurate the projects and the flyovers will be opened for public transport at earliest.

He added that the repair work of service roads adjacent to the flyovers is also underway.

Umar said that the federal government is working efficiently to provide relief to the nationals besides creating opportunities, especially for the youth.

He added that Kamyab Jawan programme will generate job opportunities for the nationals while 500,000 people will get training for different skills under Hunarmand Pakistan project.

The minister continued that the federal government will also dispatch Rs20 billion worth loans among women to give them chances to play an active role for the development of the society.