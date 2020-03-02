LAKKI MARWAT - Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker after exchange of fire in Ghaznikhel locality of the district.
“DPO Abdul Rauf Baber Qaisrani sent a police team to the rural area when he received credible information about the presence of narcotics seller there,” claimed an official. He said that noticing policemen in the area the drug trafficker Faridullah opened fire on them with his pistol in a bid to flee the area.
“The cops also fired shots in the air to foil drug traffickers escape and succeeded in capturing him,” maintained the official, adding that police seized a pistol, bullets and over two kg hashish from him and registered a case under relevant section of law.
Also on Friday, DPO Abdul Rauf directed subordinate police officials and station house officers to crackdown on drug barons in the limits of their respective police stations. In a special communiqué, he said that narcotics sellers were the enemies of nation and they were destroying our youth.
“The message is loud and clear that all those involved in illegal business will not be spared at all,” he continued. He said that police were fully committed to root out the menace of narcotics business in the district so as to save our youths from its hazardous effects.
He asked people from all walks of life to come forward and play proactive role in cleansing the area from crimes and social and moral vices. The district police chief said that people’s support would help to bring drug traffickers and anti-social elements into clutches of law and make district crime and narcotics free.