LAKKI MARWAT - Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a drug trafficker after exchange of fire in Ghaznikhel local­ity of the district.

“DPO Abdul Rauf Baber Qaisrani sent a police team to the rural area when he received credible informa­tion about the presence of narcotics seller there,” claimed an official. He said that noticing policemen in the area the drug trafficker Faridullah opened fire on them with his pistol in a bid to flee the area.

“The cops also fired shots in the air to foil drug traffickers escape and suc­ceeded in capturing him,” maintained the official, adding that police seized a pistol, bullets and over two kg hashish from him and registered a case under rel­evant section of law.

Also on Friday, DPO Ab­dul Rauf directed subor­dinate police officials and station house officers to crackdown on drug bar­ons in the limits of their respective police stations. In a special communiqué, he said that narcotics sell­ers were the enemies of nation and they were de­stroying our youth.

“The message is loud and clear that all those in­volved in illegal business will not be spared at all,” he continued. He said that police were fully commit­ted to root out the menace of narcotics business in the district so as to save our youths from its haz­ardous effects.

He asked people from all walks of life to come forward and play proac­tive role in cleansing the area from crimes and so­cial and moral vices. The district police chief said that people’s support would help to bring drug traffickers and anti-social elements into clutches of law and make district crime and narcotics free.