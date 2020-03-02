Share:

CHARSADDA - A five-year-old schoolboy kid­napped for ransom was recov­ered in a police action from Has­sanabdal tehsil in Attock district in Punjab.

Speaking at a press confer­ence in Charsadda, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Sher Akbar Khan said the police had recov­ered Muhammad Ayan, who had been kidnapped from Is­lamabad Koroona locality in the limits of the City Police Station in Charsadda on February 24.

District Police Officer, Charsadda Irfanullah Khan and Superintendent of Police In­vestigation Iftikhar Shah were also present on the occasion. The RPO said the police also ar­rested the four kidnappers and recovered the weapons and cell phones used in the crime. The recovered child and the alleged kidnappers were presented before the media. The accused were identified as Zainul Abidin, Abu Bakr, Saeed and Arqam.

The official said the child Muhammad Ayan, son of Mo­hammad Naeem was returning home from school when he was kidnapped by unidentified mo­torcyclists. He said the child was shifted to an unknown location.

Three investigation teams were constituted under the dis­trict police officer to work out the case, he said, adding, the help of the Information Technol­ogy (IT) experts was also sought to solve the case.