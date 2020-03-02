Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Peoples Party yes­terday rejected the call given by some elements threatening the proposed women march by women activists on March 8 on the eve of International Women Day as “unwarranted, uncalled for and totally unacceptable”.

In a statement, general sec­retary of the Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians former Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the Constitution guaran­teed freedom of association and freedom of assembly to every­one that could not be curtailed by any one by hurling threats.

He said that it was unfortu­nate that even some of those who claimed to uphold the supremacy of the Constitu­tion were talking about us­ing force to deny the right to women to peaceful assembly, peaceful protest and freedom of expression.

He assured the PPP was com­mitted to upholding the rights of women, including their right to hold peaceful demonstra­tions on the eve of International Women Day to voice their griev­ances and demand an end to discrimination against them.

He continued that Pakistan is also a signatory of The Con­vention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) that made it obligatory to end all forms of discrimination against women. “Women and their or­ganizations in the country are within their rights to demand implementation of commit­ments made to them for end­ing all forms of discrimination,” Farhatullah added, saying that it was unfortunate that the Com­mission on the Status of Women was dysfunctional for the past almost one year and asked the government to take immediate steps to make it functional.

He said: “It seems that the ab­sence of the Commission has en­couraged some elements to hurl threats to women demanding their legitimate rights and end­ing discrimination.”

He called upon the govern­ment to ensure that women were given all protection by it and no one was allowed to take the law into their hands.