Child marriage has been one of the serious issue specially in under developing countries. Pakistan is also facing this problem, children under eighteen are forcefully contract in to marriage by their family elders in rural areas. Specially girls are going through this issue. Child marriage is mostly common among girls. According to a research every year at least 12 million girls marry before the age of 18. Its due to poverty and illiteracy.

Which later on causes different types of health issues such as obstetric fistula, cervical cancer and many other sexually transmitted infectious diseases like HIV. There is highly chance of death during child birth and sometimes it leads to depression also. Human Rights and many other organizations are working against child marriage by doing awareness programs ,sessions etc but still there are no such fruitful results. Child marriage is still in practice and the situation is becoming worse day by day.

Government should make strong law against child marriage, and also develop educational institutes in backward areas because illiteracy and poverty is the main reason of child marriage.

SHAHZADI HUSSAIN,

Karachi.