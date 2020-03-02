Share:

LAKKI MARWAT - Provincial Director Edu­cation Dr Hafiz Muham­mad Ibrahim termed education a key to de­velopment and said that prime responsibility of teachers was to impart quality education to students and build their characters.

This he said while speaking at prize dis­tribution ceremony of annual high and high­er secondary schools tournament festival in Government Centennial Model High School in Lakki City. Faisal Inam­ullah Khan, brother of provincial minister for social welfare Dr Hish­am Inamullah graced the occasion as chief guest. DEO Muhammad Riaz, Deputy DEO Ilyas Khattak, ADO sports Nisar Muhammad, for­mer local bodies’ mem­bers, parents, area el­ders, schools’ heads and students were present on the occasion.

The provincial direc­tor along with other dignitaries distributed trophies and players of winner and runner up teams. Student exhib­ited physical training (PT) and rifle drill skill and sang patriotic songs and delivered speeches on Kashmir solidarity.

Hafiz Ibrahim asked the teachers to perform professional obligations with dedication and fo­cus on character build­ing and education of students.

“A minor slackness and professional negli­gence on part of teach­ers can prove detri­mental to the future of students and entire society,” he maintained, saying that mass par­ticipation of students in co curriculum activities was encouraging and teachers should moti­vate them to take part in sports and other healthy activities.

He called upon par­ents to focus on their children and help teach­ers to make them good human beings and true Muslims and Pakistanis.