LAKKI MARWAT - Provincial Director Education Dr Hafiz Muhammad Ibrahim termed education a key to development and said that prime responsibility of teachers was to impart quality education to students and build their characters.
This he said while speaking at prize distribution ceremony of annual high and higher secondary schools tournament festival in Government Centennial Model High School in Lakki City. Faisal Inamullah Khan, brother of provincial minister for social welfare Dr Hisham Inamullah graced the occasion as chief guest. DEO Muhammad Riaz, Deputy DEO Ilyas Khattak, ADO sports Nisar Muhammad, former local bodies’ members, parents, area elders, schools’ heads and students were present on the occasion.
The provincial director along with other dignitaries distributed trophies and players of winner and runner up teams. Student exhibited physical training (PT) and rifle drill skill and sang patriotic songs and delivered speeches on Kashmir solidarity.
Hafiz Ibrahim asked the teachers to perform professional obligations with dedication and focus on character building and education of students.
“A minor slackness and professional negligence on part of teachers can prove detrimental to the future of students and entire society,” he maintained, saying that mass participation of students in co curriculum activities was encouraging and teachers should motivate them to take part in sports and other healthy activities.
He called upon parents to focus on their children and help teachers to make them good human beings and true Muslims and Pakistanis.