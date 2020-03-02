Share:

DHAKA - Islamic parties of Bangladesh have conducted protest in front of Bait Ul Mukaram Mosque against the unprovoked attacks and killing of Muslims in Delhi, India. The protest culminated near the BNP’s Naya Paltan Office at Old Dhaka. They condemned attack at mosques, madrasas and oppression on Muslims in India by raising slogans and carrying banners. The protesters also burnt an effigy of Modi. They also sought cancellation of the invitation sent to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend Sheikh Mujeeb ur Rehamn (Bangabandhu’s) birth centenary celebrations. The protesters vowed that if the government fails to cancel the invitation, they will demonstrate by donning a shroud in front of the airport when Modi arrives.