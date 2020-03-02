Share:

Famous Qawwal of Pakistan Badar Miandad was remembered on his 13th death anniversary on Monday (today).

Badar Miandad who is also known as Badar Ali Khan, was born on 17th February 1962 in a noted family of qawwals in Pak Pattan.

Badar Miandad was a cousin of the famous maestro Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan.

His father Rasheed Miandad and grandfather Din Muhammad were also reputed and famous qawwals of Pakistan.

Badar Miandad released his 222 albums in Pakistan and several albums were also released under United Kingdom and Indian labels.

adar Miandad started his qawwali career in 1975 and he earned the fame in the mid of 80’s.

He studied singing from his elders and had performed in many Indian and Pakistani films with his voice.

Badar Miandad composed the music for several Pakistani films like Jannat Ki Talash, Chupkay Chupkay and But Shikan, Private/PTV news channel reported.

The famous qawwali’s of Badar Miandad are Jashan-e-Aamad-e-Rasool (S.A.W), Dam Dam Hussain (R.A), Ganj Shakar Wala and many more.

He died of a heart attack on 2nd March 2007 in Lahore at the age of 45, after suffering from heart disease for two years.