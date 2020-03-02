Share:

SIALKOT - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday said that it was top priority of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Government to ensure provision of quality education in the country.

Addressing the participants in the annual prize distribution ceremony of a private school at Koobey Chak near here, she said the government was successfully removing all flaws in the education system and ensuring easy access of everyone to quality education.

Dr Firdous said that the government was striving to provide the same education to everyone under the Prime Minister’s uniform education policy, recently approved by the Federal Cabinet. She said the government was also ensuring quality education in 17,000 seminaries across the country.

The Special Assistant said that the government was making all-out efforts to promote technical education among the youth under the Hunarmand Naujawan Programme in the country.

She further said that the government would soon launch undergraduate scholarships under Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Programme to provide quality education to 50,000 youth.

Drugs pusher held with

5.220 kgs marijuana

Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a drugs pushers and recovered 5.220 kgs marijuana and a pistol from his possession.

According to police spokesperson, PS Rangpura, on a tip off, managed to arrest a drugs pusher as named Masoom alias Moma from the area of Talab Sheikh Mola Buksh.

Police have recovered 5.220 kgs marijuana and pistol with five bullets from his possession.

Police have registered a case and started probe.