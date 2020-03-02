Share:

LAHORE - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Government has given a big relief to the people by reducing prices of petroleum products in the country.

This was said by PTI Central Punjab President Ijaz Chaudhary while presiding over a meeting of the governing body of the PTI Central Punjab held here on Sunday.

He said the government would ensure more relief to the poor in future, adding that the reduction in petroleum prices would also positively affect prices of other commodities.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan felt pain of the poor and by reducing petroleum prices he had won hearts of the people. “The government has proved that the PTI is a people-friendly party,” he added.