LAHORE - Research and development in the field of medical were crucial to enhance the capabilities of young doctors, for which medical symposiums vital to provide opportunity to doctors and medical staff to gain maximum benefit for the patients. These views were expressed by Principal Postgraduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Mohammad Al-Freed Zafar while addressing the concluding session of ‘Scientific Symposium and Medical Education Conference’ organized by PGMI.

VC King Edward Medical University Prof Dr Khalid Masood Gondal, Chairperson, Healthcare Commission Prof Atiya Mubarak, Former Principals PGMI Prof Anjum Habib Vohra and Prof Tariq Salah Uddin, Executive Director of PINS Prof Dr Khalid Mehmood, CEO PIC Prof Saqib Shafi and a large number of senior teachers, professors, doctors and medical students were also present on the occasion.

Prof Agha Shabbir Ali, Chief Organizer of the last session said that this symposium included 30 workshops and 50 research papers in addition to the state of the art lectures and a large number of medical students were benefited through this useful event.

Other speakers said that the symposium would improve the medical training of Pakistani doctors, especially young doctors and they would be able to serve patients with more professional skills.

In his address, Principal PGMI said that medical education and research and advanced sciences were an ongoing process in the field of medical science. More professional help had to be given to the patients by getting these latest skills. He urged the physicians to treat patients with special attention.

ED PINS Prof Khalid Mahmood appealed to patients to patiently support doctors and promote a positive environment in the hospitals. He appreciated the holding of the Scientific Symposium and said that the graduates of the Postgraduate Medical Institute were representing Pakistan around the world.