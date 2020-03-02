Share:

MARDAN - A girl killed and eight people, including children got in two separate incidents of house collapses in the district due to torrential rain on Saturday late night, Rescue 1122 offi­cial said.

According to Rescue 1122 Spokesman Bilal Jalal, the first incident of house collapse occurred at Mohallah Chandar Par Gujjar Garhi where on Saturday night, the roof of the house of Sar­dar Khan collapsed. As a result 20-year-old Nadia died while 10 year-old-Nazia and his wife got injured. In another inci­dent of house collapsed occurred at Nari Vala Takhatbhai where the roof of house of Ihsan collapsed. Consequently, Ihsan, his wife, his chil­dren Aliza, Zabihullah, Habiba and Sahar Gul got injured.