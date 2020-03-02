Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday underscored the special significance of the Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relationship, based on close fraternal ties, historic links, and support at the grassroots level.

He was talking to Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Deputy Minister for Defence Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz who called on him here. During the meeting, views were exchanged on bilateral relations as well as regional and international issues.

Welcoming the Saudi deputy minister for defence, the prime minister recalled the historic visit of Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Pakistan in 2019, and Saudi Arabia’s strong economic support to Pakistan particularly at the time of economic challenges.

He appreciated the growing economic ties between the two countries and the Saudi commitment for investments in diverse sectors.

He highlighted the worsening human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

He further highlighted the threat to peace and security posed by the Indian leadership’s belligerent rhetoric and aggressive actions on the ground.

The prime minister stressed the importance of the international community, including the Muslim world, playing its role in preventing the ongoing atrocities and promoting a peaceful solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. In that regard, Saudi Arabia’s role as an important OIC member was also discussed.

The prime minister also highlighted India’s discriminatory Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and underscored that the Indian government was engaged in systematic efforts to discriminate against, marginalize and disenfranchise minorities, particularly Muslims.

The recent targeted killings of Muslims in New Delhi and the desecration of their places of worship were a matter of grave concern not only for the Muslim world but also the international community.

The prime minister underlined that the RSS-inspired BJP government’s “Hindutva” ideology was squeezing the Kashmiris in IOJ&K on the one hand and India’s minorities on the other hand, which needed to be prevented by the world community.

The Saudi deputy minister for defence conveyed cordial greetings of the Saudi leadership to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and their deep appreciation for the role being played by Pakistan for regional peace and stability including in the Middle East.

Underscoring the importance of the ‘strategic relationship’ between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, the Saudi deputy minister for defence conveyed the firm commitment of the Saudi leadership for further deepening of fraternal ties and multi-faceted cooperation between the two countries.

He reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, as longstanding partners, would always stand by each other.